CSTO to help bring international community back to multilateral dialogue — Secretariat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will do all it can to foster a multilateral dialogue among the international community, Yury Shuvalov from the CSTO Secretariat said in an article, published on the website of the ALLIES. CSTO socio-political publication.

"It is necessary to bring the world community back to multilateral dialogue. The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an international organization that can do a great deal to revive a normal international dialogue, in part by supporting international expert talks, creating and strengthening new discussion platforms, forming a relevant world agenda," Shuvalov said.

He mentioned a scientific-practical conference to be held in Ufa on October 7-8, 2024. The forum is organized within the framework of the international multipolar employee forum Kadroforum Mnogopolyarnogo Mira, its main theme will be Russia in the New Multipolar World: Thinking about the Future. CSTO experts will present a report on the factors of transformation of the multipolar world, the official said. As he specified, the topics of the upcoming discussion will concern the issues of building a renewed multipolarism and an ideological base that can unite political and public forces of different countries. "Those participants who shared their view of this platform primarily call it conservative, based on traditional, time-tested values," he continued. "One of the topics relates to the CSTO countries’ development goals and tasks and to establishment of social harmony and connection needed for achieving these goals and solving these tasks."

According to the CSTO official, "the cross-cutting theme of the forum, especially the events of its second day, is the issue of human resource policy and personnel training." "Other organizers agreed with the name proposed by the host party," Shuvalov explained.