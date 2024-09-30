Israeli attacks cause humanitarian disaster in Lebanon — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli actions against Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah have led to a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon, which has been in a state of economic and political crisis for many years, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the military actions of the Jewish state have caused a "sprawling humanitarian disaster" in Lebanon, and people fear that Israel will also launch a ground operation. More than a thousand people have been killed in Lebanon in the past two weeks, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, the newspaper emphasized.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.