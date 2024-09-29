Israeli army reports delivering more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has conducted additional strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The IDF is continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," the statement reads.

According to the Israeli military, among other Hezbollah targets, Israeli fighter jets struck launchers directed toward Israel and weapons storage facilities in the Arab republic over the last few hours.

Also, the IDF said it conducted a precise strike in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

On September 23, Israel launched a massive airstrike as part of Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. On Saturday, the Shia paramilitary group confirmed the death of its leader.