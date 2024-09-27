NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's popularity in Washington has noticeably decreased, which may affect further American support for Kiev, The New York Times (NYT) has said.

The newspaper notes that Zelensky's "star power" has diminished in Washington, which could have potentially harmful consequences for the future of US military assistance to Ukraine. The publication highlights that during his visit on September 26, the Ukrainian leader was received in a "far more muted" manner compared to his previous trips to the US.

According to the newspaper, few US lawmakers attended the meeting with Zelensky, and the leaders of Congress made no efforts to elevate the profile of his visit. Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov likened Zelensky's trip to a "Hollywood show," stating that "the blood of soldiers and civilians" in Ukraine would continue to be "poured out" under the applause of US politicians, which he claimed reflects the essence of Zelensky's "victory plan."

On September 26, the Ukrainian leader met with US leader Joe Biden, as well as with Vice President and Democratic candidate for the nation's top office Kamala Harris, in Washington.