Biden to convene Ukraine contact group leaders’ meeting in Germany in October

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will bring together the heads of states comprising the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next month in Germany, the White House stated in a statement.

"I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," the statement quoting Biden’s remark reads.

The last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held on September 6 at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany. During the meeting, Kiev's allies, in particular, discussed the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that providing Ukraine with weapons will not reduce Russia's resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.