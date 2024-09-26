China keeps nuclear potential at lowest level necessary for security — Defense Ministry

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. China maintains its nuclear potential at the lowest level necessary for its national security, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said, commenting on the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We have always adhered to the policy that we will not be the first to use nuclear weapons, and we firmly adhere to a defensive nuclear strategy," he said. "We maintain our nuclear potential at the lowest level, necessary for national security."

He pointed out that China vowed not to threaten the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear countries.

"China’s nuclear policy is featured by a high degree of stability, consistency and predictability," he noted.

On Wednesday, the PLA missile force made a test ICBM launch, which aimed to check the readiness of equipment and forces. The missile with a mock payload fell into the designated part of the Pacific. China notified regional countries about the launch in advance.