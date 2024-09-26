Israel intends to continue operation against Hezbollah 'until victory' — top diplomat

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. Israel intends to continue the military operation in Lebanon against armed units of the Shiite Hezbollah movement "until victory," Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Katz wrote on his X social media page.

At the same time, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports about the possibility of an imminent ceasefire in Lebanon based on a French-American proposal. According to its statement, the prime minister has not even responded to the proposal, and the claims of a possible truce or a reduction in the intensity of Lebanon-related strikes are false. On the contrary, Netanyahu has instructed the army to continue fighting against Hezbollah with all its strength. In addition, Israel will also continue the operation in the Gaza Strip "until all the objectives of the war are achieved," the office said.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Arrows of the North against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, carrying out massive attacks on the Shia group's military installations. The declared goal is to create a secure environment in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. They were evacuated because of the constant shelling that Hezbollah units have been carrying out since October 8, 2023.