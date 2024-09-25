Lavrov, Wang Yi always hold in-depth exchange of views at meetings — Chinese ambassador

KAZAN, September 25. /TASS/. Meetings between Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi are always of a deep character, which reflects the high level of interaction between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov would hold talks with Wang Yi on September 25 on the sidelines of high-level meetings of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"They are old friends, when they have an opportunity, they always meet and have a deep exchange of opinions on all relevant issues," the ambassador said, commenting on the upcoming meeting. "I consider such cooperation between our countries to reflect a high level of their strategic interaction."

The main event of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly is the high-level week. Discussions on the sidelines will take place on September 24-30, with a break on September 29. Dozens of ministers and heads of state are expected to attend. The Russian delegation at the high-level week is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will address the General Assembly on September 28.