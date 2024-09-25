IDF announces mobilization of two reserve brigades for operations in the north

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military command decided to mobilize two additional reserve brigades amid the escalation on the Lebanese border, the IDF press office announced.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces mobilizes two reserve brigades for operations on the northern direction," the press office said.

The IDF noted that this step "will make it possible to ensure further action against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the protection of the State of Israel, and will establish conditions for the return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes."

On September 23, Israel announced the beginning of the "preemptive offensive operation" in Lebanon called "Northern Arrows." During the operation, the Israeli forces carry out strikes at Hezbollah military infrastructure. The stated goal of the operation is to establish safe conditions in the northern border areas of Israel in order to make it possible for tens of thousands of Israelis, who were evacuated due to constant shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, to return to their homes.