At least six people killed, 15 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. At least six members of the Shiite Hezbollah organization were killed in an Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut, 15 others were wounded, Al Mayadeen reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Earlier reports indicated that military leader Ibrahim Qubeisi, who commanded the Shiite militia's missile forces and was responsible for air defense, may be among the dead. Another member of the movement's military leadership, Talal Hamiyah, who headed the sabotage "special unit 910," was also named as a possible casualty.

Hezbollah and Lebanese military sources have not yet commented on the Israeli attack.