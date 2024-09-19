Lukashenko confirms readiness to develop cooperation with DPR

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to further develop cooperation with the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We have been cooperating for a long time. As far as Belarus is concerned, we have always cooperated with the Donetsk Region as a part of Ukraine. And, of course, in these difficult, difficult times, since then, for ten years, we have not abandoned this cooperation, we are now ready to continue it at present," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with DPR head Denis Pushilin.

Lukashenko emphasized that it is necessary to get rid of any intermediaries in this interaction, and the Belarusian side is ready to do so.. "I was even surprised that we still have them [intermediaries]. We are ready to cooperate with you directly," he said.

The Belarusian leader underscored that the country would cooperate "absolutely without violating any international norms." "We are working on behalf of the people. If you have a construction problem, we will support and help you. You have a problem to treat someone, to get education - we are ready to cooperate with you," he pointed out.

He emphasized that the DPR can count on Belarus when it comes to restoring and developing the region.

Pushilin thanked Lukashenko on behalf of the residents of the DPR and himself for the comprehensive assistance, primarily humanitarian in nature. "We have many points of contact. And this is not only a common history, but also a vision of further development. It is only a strong, prosperous society based on justice. And our task is to create such conditions so that it would not be a shame to pass them on to the next generations. Thank you," he said.