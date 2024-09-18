Explosives in Lebanon pagers undetectable by import-control equipment — report

CAIRO, September 19. /TASS/. The explosives embedded in the electronic devices that detonated across Lebanon recently were impossible to detect in routine inspections of imports, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television reported.

Sources in the Lebanese security forces told the television channel that the explosives were planted in the pagers by the Israeli Military Intelligence and Mossad. The sources said explosive were placed inside the circuit boards of the devices, "making it impossible to detect them during routine checks of imported equipment."

Almost all pagers belonging to Hezbollah members received "a special message that caused the device to detonate four seconds later, regardless of whether the owner of the pager opened the message or not," the report said.

A slew of deadly pager explosions killed 12 people, including two children, and injured an estimated 2,800 on September 17. The pagers blew up almost simultaneously across Lebanon.

The Lebanese military group Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions and vowed "a fair response." According to one theory, the pager detonations were a result of a cyberattack. Another theory suggested that explosives had been embedded into the pagers before they were brought into Lebanon this spring specifically for Hezbollah members.