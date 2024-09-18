Israeli military chief endorses defensive, offensive plans for country’s north

TEL AVIV, September 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi approved defensive and offensive plans for troops in the north of the country following meetings at the Northern Command.

"Today, on Wednesday, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, held situation assessment meetings in the Northern Command with members of the General Staff Forum and approved offensive and defensive plans for the northern direction," the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli forces are on high alert in the north of the country, Halevi said following the meetings.

"We still have a lot of capabilities that we haven't used yet. We have seen some of them here and I think the readiness is good and we are preparing these plans for the future. The rule is that every time we work on a certain phase, the next two phases are ready to be implemented. At each phase, the price for Hezbollah must be high," he said, according to the IDF statement.