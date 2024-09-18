Iran expects to sign strategic partnership agreement with Russia at BRICS Summit

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. Iran hopes to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia during the visit of the republic’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit on October 22-24, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

"Iran and Russia are advancing on their path towards strategic cooperation. During Mr. Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Russia, we will witness the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the countries," the MP told the Tasnim news agency.

Commenting on the European authorities' claims about alleged deliveries of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, Zohrevand noted that Europe "intends to slow down and disrupt the process of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia by putting pressure on Iranian public opinion." According to the official, if the EU imposes sanctions against the Islamic republic for allegedly supplying missiles, "it will hint to public opinion inside Iran that these sanctions are the result of strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow."

On September 7, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS that a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries could be signed in October at the BRICS Summit in Kazan or later at a private meeting of the presidents; the document has been finalized.

On September 17, the Iranian president said that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Kazan.