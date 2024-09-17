Suspect in Trump attempted assassination visited Ukraine in 2022 — TV

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, a suspect in the attempted assassination of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, visited Ukraine in 2022, NBC reported.

According to its information, Routh was "a vocal supporter of Ukraine" and visited the country in 2022. He previously said he was disappointed with the West's "limited response" to the Ukrainian conflict, saying that it was "extremely disappointing."

Earlier, CNN reported that Routh had been in contact with Ukrainian forces on several occasions.

On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying. The incident, which occurred about two months after an assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, is being treated as a possible assassination attempt on him. The Secret Service specified that its employee opened fire on an armed man. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw specified that an AK-47 with a scope, two backpacks with ceramic tile inside, and a GoPro video camera were found near the territory of the golf club, where the suspect was trying to hide. The man is now in custody.