Germany to deliver 6 PzH 2000 artillery guns to Ukraine within 2 months — Pistorius

BERLIN, September 16. /TASS/. Germany will deliver six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine, out of the 12 that were pledged, within the next two months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Six of them, I think, will be delivered as soon as within the next eight weeks," he was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.

Pistorius announced a plan to transfer 12 such howitzers to Kiev on the sidelines of a meeting of the contact group for military assistance to Ukraine on September 6.

Germany, the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent this year. Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.