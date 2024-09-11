Belarusian Interior Ministry took situation in Kursk Region into account during its drill

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian Ministry of the Interior carried out it exercise on thwarting the activity of illegal militias with consideration of the situation in the Kursk Region of Russia, Minister Ivan Kubrakov said, summarizing the exercise.

"The event’s plan was compiled with consideration of the situation in the Kursk Region of Russia; we have prepared the personnel, the special vehicles, we carried out or work with the locals. The fighters practiced combating sabotage groups in several locations: not only on approaches to a city, but also within city limits. I underscored: we view the latter scenario only as a last resort," the minister said, according to the ministry’s press office.

According to Kubrakov, "the most important thing is to ensure the safety of the people, to prevent the militants from breaching into settlements."

"They must be eliminated during their approach. Today, our forces have shown that they are ready to counter such threats and protect the compatriots," the minister said.

The exercise took place in the southern part of the Brest Region, which borders the Rovno Region of Ukraine.