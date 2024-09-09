Death toll in Israeli strikes on Syria's Hama Governorate reaches 16 — media

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. The death toll from the Israeli Armed Forces' airstrikes on facilities near the Syrian city of Masyaf in the Hama Governorate has risen to 16, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing local health department chief Maher Younes.

According to the official, at least 36 people were injured. Doctors estimate the condition of six of them as serious.

Earlier, Syrian media reported 14 dead and 43 wounded.

SANA added that the strikes were carried out on the night of September 9 against ground targets in Wadi al-Uyun, Masyaf and Salamiyah. A source in the republic's Defense Ministry told the agency that "the Syrian air defenses repelled an aggressive attack by Israel." According to him, several missiles were shot down while approaching the targets.

In turn, The Times of Israel reported that the strikes may have hit pro-Iranian militia facilities, including a missile production site.