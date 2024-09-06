THE HAGUE, September 6. /TASS/. The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air-to-air missiles for F-16 fighter jets, as well as spare parts and other equipment, to a sum of 80 million euro, Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans said.

"The F-16 aircraft need support materials and spare parts for maintenance, otherwise they cannot fly. The Netherlands will supply €80 million worth of materials. Besides large quantities of spare parts, these include generators, small vehicles, essential maintenance materials, specialized tools, and stairs. With the air-to-air missiles, Ukraine can take down enemy aircraft," the Dutch foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

However, he did not disclose the quantity and the type of materials and tools to be supplied to Ukraine die to operational security reasons. Neither did he say when the delivery will take place, saying only that this will be done "as soon as possible."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that new supplies of weapons to Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets, will not change the frontline situation but will only protract the conflict.