MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian brigades risk being encircled in the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said retired Colonel Oleg Starikov, a former member of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The advance of the Russian army is measured in kilometers. Karlovka has now fallen, then Netailovo and Krasnogorovka [could fall], that bulge," he said in a video posted to his YouTube account. "They are beginning to surround our garrison, two or three brigades with 6,000 to 8,000 men. They could get into a cauldron. They need to be withdrawn urgently."

According to Starikov, Kiev is losing to Moscow in terms of strategic planning, and a crisis could also develop near Ugledar.

Ukraine "has tactics but no strategy," he said.

"This is a path to defeat. The Pokrovskoye are is the beginning. There is also the Ugledar area, about which everyone keeps silent. But the pressure there <...> is serious. I wish our Ugledar garrison will not get into the same situation as it was near Nevelskoye," he went on to say.

Earlier, Starikov said that a tactical crisis for Ukrainian troops is already being observed in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) areas, which will allow Russian forces to reach the administrative borders of the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

A TASS source in the DPR military said on September 3 that the Ukrainian troops that were holding positions north of Krasnogorovka were trying to break out of encirclement.