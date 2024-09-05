Deputy Foreign Minister Sibiga to be considered by Ukraine’s parliament as top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has proposed First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga to be approved by the Verkhovna Rada as new foreign minister, according to a draft resolution registered on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

Under the procedure, a nominee for foreign minister is proposed to the Ukrainian parliament personally by the president. According to information in the database, the document has been submitted to parliament and passed to the relevant committee for consideration.

On Thursday morning, the Verkhovna Rada approved the resignation of Dmitry Kuleba, who was foreign minister since March 2020. Sibiga previously worked in the president’s office.

Thursday is expected to be a day of appointments in the Rada, as several cabinet members have already been nominated for approval.