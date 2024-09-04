IAEA does not rule out serious situations emerging at Zaporozhye nuke plant

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 4. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not exclude a serious situation developing at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following a strike on a cooling tower in August, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said when visiting the station.

"This confirms that we cannot lower our guard, that we must keep a state of permanent alert until the conflict is over or it enters the phase where there is no more active military activity. I think the possibility of something serious cannot be excluded," Grossi said replying to a question as to whether he can assert that the situation at the ZNPP has gotten worse following the attack on the cooling tower.

On August 11, Ukrainian drones delivered two direct strikes on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, which resulted in a fire later extinguished by the Emergencies Ministry.