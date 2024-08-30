Poland to not train Ukrainian servicemen on its territory — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Poland will not train Ukrainian soldiers on its territory, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said.

According to the onet.pl news outlet, the main reason for Warsaw's refusal was the high cost of the project, as well as its duration and organization. Zalewski pointed out that Poland is in favor of continuing the training of Ukrainians on the territory of the EU. "In our opinion, this is the most effective solution, and we do not expect any changes here," the news outlet quoted the deputy minister as saying.

Zalewski also emphasized that Russian drones and projectiles will not be shot down with the help of forces and means located on Polish territory. "The West's radical reinforcement of Ukraine's air defenses should be enough, and such support from Polish aviation is not required," he said.