Israeli army eliminates 20 armed radicals in northern West Bank

TEL AVIV, August 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated 20 armed Palestinian radicals during its two-day ‘counterterrorism’ operation in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, the army press service said.

In addition, the military detained 17 wanted suspects suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, the press service added.

"The security forces continue their operations at this time," the military said.

On the morning of August 28, the army press service reported that the Israeli servicemen launched a "counterterrorism operation" in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm.