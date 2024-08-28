Telegram founder Pavel Durov shows up in court — news agency

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been brought to court, AFP reported, citing a source.

According to the news agency, the term of his pre-trial detention has expired.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24; his custody was extended to 96 hours the next day. The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud crimes against children committed through Telegram.

The Russian embassy in France said diplomats had demanded that Durov’s rights be protected and he be provided with consular access. "So far, the French authorities have been evading cooperation on the matter," the embassy added.