North Korean leader oversees test-firing of upgraded rocket launcher system

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a test-firing of the 240mm MLRS on Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The MLRS, technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices, including newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power," the North’s official news agency said.

Earlier, state media KCNA said these upgraded rocket launcher systems will come into service with the Korean People’s Army later this year.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has lately been developing new weapons, including MLRS. Last year, the country’s army received 600mm multiple rocket launchers which, Pyongyang claims, can be used to launch tactical nuclear weapons.