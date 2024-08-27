Russian, Indian leaders discuss bilateral partnership, Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders discussed the development of the India-Russia special strategic partnership and the conflict in Ukraine.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Modi said on his X page.

"Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," the prime minister pointed out.

The conversation between the two leaders came shortly after Modi paid a visit to Kiev on August 23, which was the first for an Indian head of government since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Ukraine in 1992.