IAEA chief begins inspection of Kursk nuclear power plant

KURCHATOV, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has begun the inspection of the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP), a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Grossi said that the risk of any damage to the nuclear facility due to actions by Ukrainian troops was great. He informed of his plans to visit the power plant in order to talk to its leadership and determine whether any attacks had been carried out against it. The IAEA said that military actions near the NPP represent a serious risk to its nuclear and physical safety and security. A visit to the Kursk NPP will be a timely opportunity for an independent assessment of the situation.

Grossi is inspecting both the Kursk nuclear facility and the Kursk NPP-2 plant currently under construction. Later, he is going to visit social facilities in the town of Kurchatov.

The Kursk NPP is one of the four biggest power plants in Russia and is a major node of the country’s unified energy system. Kursk NPP-2 is being built to replace the retiring power units of the existing plant. The commissioning of the first two power units of Kursk NPP-2 is planned to be synchronized with the decommissioning of the first and second power units of the operating plant.