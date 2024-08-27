US supplies equipment for energy grid repair to Ukraine — Biden

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. US authorities are sending equipment to Ukraine for repair of its energy infrastructure and enhancement of its resilience, US President Joe Biden said in his statement.

"The United States also is surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy grid," the US leader said.

"The United States will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine. This coalition is providing Ukraine with critically needed military equipment, including air defense systems and interceptors," Biden stressed. "As I announced at the NATO Summit in July, the United States and our allies have provided Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems, and I have re-prioritized U.S. air defense exports so they are sent to Ukraine first," he added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said earlier that the Russian Armed Forces delivered a large-scale strike against critical power installations in Ukraine. Power substations in nine regions became targets. All the targets were engaged, the ministry added.