Durov’s detention is ‘hallmark of dictatorship,’ Tucker Carlson says

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Detention of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov in France is nothing but a "hallmark of dictatorship," US journalist Tucker Carlson said in in an interview with Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has recently announced a suspension of his campaign as an independent candidate running for presidency in the United States.

"The [US President Joe] Biden administration encouraging France [President Emmanuel] Macron to arrest the owner and founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, who's right now in a French prison. That seems like, I mean, that's the hallmark of dictatorship, it sounds to me," Carlson said during the talk, with its record posted on his website.

"Europe now does not have free speech," Kennedy, Jr. said in his turn.