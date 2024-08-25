Israel’s attacks on Lebanon may lead to serious consequences in Middle East — diplomat

HAVANA, August 26. /TASS/. Israel’s attacks against Lebanon may lead to serious and unpredictable consequences in the Middle East, Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Monday.

"Israel is firmly pushing for the dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East due to… the amplified military support on behalf of the United States," the Cuban top diplomat wrote on his X social network account.

"The most recent attacks against Lebanon may provoke serious and unpredictable consequences in the region," Parrilla added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported earlier that Israeli fighter jets had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on August 25 to thwart a potential missile attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the state of emergency in the country for the period of 48 hours. Later, more than 320 missiles were launched at Israel from Lebanon.