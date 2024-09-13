Death toll climbs in Vietnam after devastating Typhoon Yagi

HANOI, September 13. /TASS/. At least 233 people died and 103 are listed as missing as a result of a powerful flood caused by Typhoon Yagi in northern Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 823 people were injured.

The emergency services also reported significant property damage to northern Vietnam. In 26 provinces and cities, the flood has destroyed and inundated over 204,000 houses and buildings, as well as damaged extensive sections of highways, power and communication lines. The flood destroyed more than 263,000 hectares of farmland.

At present, rescue and reconstruction work is underway in the affected provinces, involving units of the Vietnam People's Army and People's Armed Forces.

Typhoon Yagi is the biggest storm to hit Vietnam in the last 30 years, Vietnam's National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue said. It caused torrential rains that triggered floods in northern Vietnam.