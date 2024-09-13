Finland delivers 25th military aid package to Ukraine for 118 mln euro — Defense Ministry

HELSINKI, September 13. /TASS/. Finland will deliver the 25th military aid package to Ukraine worth about 118 mln euro, while the total volume of Finnish assistance will reach around 2.3 bln euro, the Finnish Defense Ministry reported.

According to the statement quoting Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, the military situation in Ukraine remains serious, so as promised, Finland continues to provide financial assistance.

For operational reasons, as well as to ensure the safe delivery of the cargo to its destination, more detailed information on the content of the aid, its delivery methods or schedule would not be provided, the Defense Ministry clarified.