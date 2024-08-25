Hezbollah announces ‘initial response’ to Israel for assassination of Fuad Shukr in Beirut

DUBAI, August 25. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement has announced an "initial response" to the assassination of its military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, the movement said on Telegram.

It pointed out that the Islamic resistance "began an air attack" on military targets in Israel "as an initial response to the assassination of Fuad Shukr in the southern suburb of Beirut." "It will take some time to complete these military operations," Hezbollah added.

According to the movement, over 320 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israel. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that launches had been recorded between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. (2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. GMT), with several projectiles reaching Israeli territory.

The Israeli army, in turn, said that aircraft had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon due to preparations for an attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency in the country.