UAE facilitates swapping almost 1,800 POWs between Russia, Ukraine in 2024

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has facilitated swapping 1,800 POWs between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of 2024, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788," the statement reads.

The diplomatic agency expressed its appreciation to the governments of the two countries "for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors." "These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries," the Foreign Ministry stressed,

The agency "affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation, as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions."

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the release of 115 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk area. The Ukrainian side received 115 POWs instead. The process was mediated by the UAE. Since the beginning of this year, the UAE has mediated seven prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine.