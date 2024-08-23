Ukraine doesn’t view India as mediator in potential talks — NYT

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine doesn’t see India as a mediator in potential peace talks with Russia, the New York Times reported.

"Ukrainian officials have said that they do not see a mediating role for India," the report said.

They portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev as a "welcome show of support for their country," according to the newspaper.

Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday on the first visit to the country by an Indian leader since the nations established diplomatic relations in 1992. Modi took a train to Kiev from Poland and spent a few hours in the Ukrainian capital.