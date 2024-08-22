US still has questions about goals of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Region — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. US still has questions about the objectives of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, even after some clarifications from Kiev, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"In terms of their goals, I would direct you to what President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky said a few days ago, which our understanding is to create a buffer zone. We do have some more questions on that," she said at a regular news conference.

"We are getting a better understanding of what the Ukrainians are doing," the spokeswoman went on to say.

Pressed by several reporters, Singh refused to state Washington’s support for the Ukrainian incursion.

"We are still working with Ukraine on how that fits into their strategic objectives on the battlefield itself," she said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 122,000 people have been resettled from nine districts near the border. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 28 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,400 servicemen, 65 tanks and 53 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine will "certainly get a fitting response" for the attack on the Kursk Region, and Russia will accomplish all of it goals.