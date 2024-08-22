Swiss party criticizes government’s defense projects with EU

GENEVA, August 22. /TASS/. The Swiss People's Party, the biggest party in the country’s parliament also known as the Democratic Union of the Centre, criticized President Viola Amherd and her government for undermining the confederation’s neutrality by joining defense and security projects of the European Union.

"The Swiss People's Party resolutely opposes Switzerland’s participation in EU military projects within the framework of PESCO (the Permanent Structured Cooperation). By joining them, the Federal Council mindlessly rejects our country’s sovereignty and neutrality," the party said in a statement, posted on its website.

It says that by enhancing military ties with the European Union, the government is "putting the security of the Swiss people at risk."

The Swiss People's Party demanded that the issue be urgently brought before the parliament for approval and reiterated that it "rejects the ongoing rapprochement with the EU and NATO."

Earlier, Switzerland announced its plans to join two EU security initiatives under PESCO, namely 'Military Mobility' and 'Cyber Ranges Federation.'.