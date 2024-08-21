Kiev forcibly evacuates families with children from DPR's Krasnoarmeysky district

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have announced the mandatory evacuation of families with children from some villages and towns of the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Krasnoarmeysky district (Ukrainian name is Pokrovsky district), the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration has said.

"Children and their parents or other legal representatives will be forcibly evacuated from certain areas. This decision was unanimously agreed at a meeting of the coordination headquarters on the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law," the department said on its Telegram channel. The number of evacuees was not specified.

According to the ministry, the evacuation will concern the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Ignatovka, Dachenskoye, Zheltoye, Zelenoye, Lysovka, Novopavlovka, Novoukrainka, Pushkino, Rog, Sukhoy Yar, Rosa and Chunishino.

The day before, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said that Kiev was evacuating state authorities from Krasnoarmeysk. On August 15, the head of the military administration of Krasnoarmeysk, Sergey Dobryak, admitted that the Russian Armed Forces had "almost approached" the town and urged residents to evacuate. Dobryak noted that residents needed to leave the city within one or two weeks.

On August 20, the military administration of Dimitrov (Ukrainian name is Mirnograd) decided to urgently evacuate authorities and enterprises, as well as to close stores and markets.