About 55 projectiles launched at Israel from Lebanon, fires break out

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has recorded 55 projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, the army press service said in a statement, noting that some of the projectiles were intercepted by air defense systems and the rest fell in unpopulated areas.

Fires broke out in some areas in northern Israel due to falling projectiles and first responders are currently extinguishing them, the statement said.

According to the press service, no injuries were reported.