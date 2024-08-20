Biden says recent prisoner swap between US, Russia was one of most `complicated’ ever

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden described the latest prisoner swap between Russia and the United States as one of the most "complicated in history" as he addressed Day 1 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"We worked around the clock to bring home wrongfully detained Americans and others from Russia, one of those [most] complicated swaps in history, but they're home," Biden said.

On August 1, as a result of an exchange at Ankara airport, eight Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in a number of NATO countries, as well as minor children, returned home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally met the Russians released in the swap, who landed at Vnukovo-2 airport on board a special flight. Among those who came back to Russia was a Russian citizen known as Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of persons acting in the interests of foreign states.