Germany says it can’t inform Russia of ongoing Nord Stream investigation

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said it can’t inform Russia about the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines as it is still ongoing.

Asked whether Russia was provided with the results of the German investigation, he told reporters: "The investigation is still ongoing. So it is impossible to provide information about its results. However, I remind you that it is the Prosecutor General that is in charge of the investigation and he is taking all necessary steps."

The spokesman was also asked what information, if any, Germany provides to Russia with respect to the explosions at the underwater pipelines.

He replied: "We exchange things that we can exchange without jeopardizing the investigation."

"At the same time, the situation is such that the progress of the investigation is regularly reported to the Security Council, namely in areas that can be reported without jeopardizing the investigation," the spokesman said.

He stated that Berlin rejects Russian complaints about the investigation into the Nord Stream blasts.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on August 14 that the German Federal Public Prosecutor had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The suspect is now thought to have gone to ground. German prosecutors, according to the newspaper, suspect two more Ukrainian diving instructors of playing roles in the sabotage attack. German government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said it assigns the highest priority to the investigation into the explosions.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the West’s goal in the investigation is to absolve itself of responsibility. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia has no doubts that the pipelines under the Baltic Sea were blown up with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the blasts as an act of international terrorism.