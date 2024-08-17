Belarusian envoy notifies UN Secretary General about airspace violation by Kiev

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and informed him about a violation of the Belarusian airspace by Ukrainian drones on August 9, as well as on the measures undertaken by Minsk in this regard.

"During the meeting, the head of the Belarusian mission to the UN underscored that the Ukrainian provocation constitutes dangerous actions on the expansion of the conflict zone, with an attempt to involved Belarus, who consistently advocates the settlement of the crisis and an end to the bloodshed," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

On August 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that some Ukrainian drones that were moving towards Russian were downed over Belarus. Defense Ministry Viktor Khrenin noted that the decision to reinforce the troops was made "with consideration of the situation unfolding in Ukraine and in the Kursk Region.".