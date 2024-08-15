US open to sending long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine — Politico

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The US is open to providing Ukraine with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made about transferring the weapon, but the administration is working through some details, according to the report.

"Those issues include reviews of the transfer of sensitive technologies, and ensuring Ukraine’s jets can launch the 2,400-pound missile that carries a 1,000-pound warhead," Politico reported.

The White House, the State Department and the Pentagon have not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment on the report.

Lockheed Martin, the missile’s manufacturer, says on its website that the air-to-ground JASSM has a range of more than 926 kilometers, high accuracy and enhanced lethality.

According to Politico, the US shares these missiles only with close allies. The weapon was provided to Poland, Australia and Finland. Japan and the Netherlands signed agreements to buy the missiles, with delivery expected in the next few years. Germany, Greece, Romania and Denmark are in talks with Washington to buy the missile.