WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. Washington did not take part in the planning and preparation of the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The US has not been engaged or involved in any of the planning or preparation for that, but we <...> will stand with our Ukrainian partners as they defend themselves," the diplomat said.

He did not confirm that the Ukrainian servicemen used US weapons while conducting a sortie in the Kursk Region. "I will let our Ukrainian partners speak to their own military operations," Patel said. "Our policy has not changed," he added when asked about Washington's attitude to the possible use of US weapons by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack Russian territory.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,300 servicemen, at least 37 tanks and more than 32 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.