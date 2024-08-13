Israeli army says 100 radicals eliminated near Rafah in recent days

TEL AVIV, August 13. /TASS/. The Israeli army has eliminated about 100 armed Palestinian radicals in recent days during battles near Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, the army's press service reported.

According to it, the fighting took place in the Shabura area north of Rafah, in which fighters from the Givati Brigade took part on the Israeli side. "During the activity in the area, the soldiers eliminated approximately 100 terrorists and destroyed weapons and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites," the military said.

In addition, booby-trapped buildings and hideouts were found and neutralized during searches of the area, the army said.