IDF conducts raids on radical targets in southern, central Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 13. /TASS/. Units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck military targets and conducted raids on radicals' facilities in the southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

According to the army, the troops "dismantled combat compounds, terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists, including terrorists from Hamas' Rockets Unit" near Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave. In addition, the Israeli Air Force "struck the terrorist cell that carried out the launches and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area from which the launches were identified." Meanwhile, near Rafah, the IDF "located large amounts of weapons, including explosives, military equipment, and intelligence materials" during its "intelligence-based operational activity."

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli troops "struck terrorist infrastructure sites, including launch posts, sniper posts, military structures, and observation posts."

The army also reported that it "struck terror targets in the area from which anti-tank missile launches toward IDF troops were identified" on Monday. The terrorist unit that carried out the launches was struck, as well as additional terrorist sites in the area, the press service listed.