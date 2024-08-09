Eastern Europe unprepared for potential conflict with Russia — agency

LONDON, August 9. /TASS/. Eastern European countries are facing recruitment difficulties as they are struggling to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia, Reuters reports.

According to the news agency, NATO plans to form 35 to 50 extra brigades to confront Russia.

Reuters notes that Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are struggling to sign up new soldiers. In particular, Prague has missed recruitment targets for years and struggled to maintain troop levels. "In 2021 the Czechs reached 56% of their recruiting goal, rising to 85% in 2022, according to the most recent army data," Reuters writes.

"We cannot do anything without people - if we modernize equipment and don't have enough competent people and motivated people, that is all wasted money," the news agency quoted Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Rehka as saying.

According to Reuters, the Romanian government "began enlistment drives after recent defense ministry data showed 43% of officers’ positions were unfilled, along with the positions of 23% of soldiers and other professional ranks."

On July 8, Reuters reported, citing a military source, "NATO will need between 35 and 50 extra brigades" to defend against a hypothetical attack from Russia. The news agency noted that "a brigade consists of between 3,000 and 7,000 troops, so generating 35 to 50 more such units would present a significant challenge."