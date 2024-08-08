UN urges protection of civilians in cross-border attack on Russian Kursk Region

UNITED NATIONS, August 8./TASS/. The Ukrainian attack on the Russian borderline Kursk Region causes concern, and the UN urges the protection of civilians, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a briefing.

"Well, certainly it’s a question of real concern that these developments are happening," the spokesperson said in reply to a question. "We call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," he stressed.

Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. A missile warning has been repeatedly issued in the region. At least five civilians have been killed and more than 30 people, including nine children, have been injured as a result of shelling and attacks by Ukrainian troops. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North together with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the advance of Ukrainian units and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 660 troops and 82 armored vehicles since August 6.