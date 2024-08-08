Ex-intelligence agent Ritter says FBI searched his home because of ties to RT, Sputnik

NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector Scott Ritter said that agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted searches in his house because of comments for Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik.

"Based upon their [FBI agents'] questions, it appears that they are primarily concerned about my relationship with RT and Sputnik, specifically [that] I am receiving directions from RT and Sputnik, and I'm being compensated for this. And that means that I am working on behalf of the Russian government," he said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

The ex-intelligence agent called suspicions that he was "manipulating the opinion of the American people on behalf of the Russian government" absurd. He also said the agents had been in his home for about five hours, examining the contents of his laptop, phone and other electronic devices.

"I have no problems with the people who executed the search warrant. I do have a problem with the search warrant itself. Let's just be very clear: no crime has been committed, I am not a foreign agent, I am not violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and they know this," Ritter emphasized.

"Today, the United States government declared war on me, declared on war on my ability to write, my ability to speak, my ability to interact with the American people and indeed, with a broader international audience," Ritter said. He opined that the United States authorities wanted to make him "think twice" before speaking in the media, but he has no plans to stop his journalistic work.

On August 7, the local NBC affiliate reported a search of Ritter's home. The FBI confirmed to TASS that its agents were conducting investigative measures at the home of the former US intelligence officer. Ritter had previously expressed the opinion that the searches were related to the US government's concerns about violating the US Foreign Agents Registration Act. As the Times Union explained, the law requires individuals and organizations representing foreign interests in the United States to register with the Department of Justice and disclose their activities. Ritter himself categorically denies any of the allegations, saying that the US authorities are trying to intimidate him.